By Christopher Oji

Sanmolu Royal Family of Ikorodu, Lagos, has raised the alarm over continuous attack on its members by armed thugs who are reportedly stationed at Old NITEL area of the state.

The family also lamented that properties belonging to three families: Sanmolu, Aro Efolu and Otusheko, were being destroyed by the armed hoodlums, despite an order from the court.

Olugbenga Kuti, the Olotu of Sunmolu Royal Family, who also doubles as the coordinator of three of the four families whose landed properties were acquired by the Federal Government of Nigeria for telecommunication purpose, also said that the armed thugs are being aided by policemen, who provide cover for them.

Kuti described that the activities of the armed thugs and the policemen on the land, which has been a subject of litigation in a suit marked IKD595LMW/2015 and IKD1000LMW /2015 as a flagrant disregard to court order for the parties to maintain status quo, pending the determination of the suit. He also said: “Meanwhile houses belonging to Sanmolu family members are being demolished as some armed men have taken over the place and policemen are keeping watch over them.

“The government should save us from these Interlopers, who want to take what belongs to three different families by force. They are making attempts to blackmail government agencies to achieve their aim.”