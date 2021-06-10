From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The family of a Christian cleric, Darry Adesina, has raised the alarm over the inability of the security agencies to find the cleric 18 years after he was declared missing.

Adesina, who was a pastor at the Apostolic Faithful Church, Kaduna, was declared missing in 2003, shortly after he had held a crusade in Kaduna.

The cleric, who hails from Osun State, was residing in Kaduna before he was missing. The 45-year-old pastor, according to the family, was last seen in Kano State.

It was learnt that the cleric had, in 2003, in conjunction with other groups of individuals, held a crusade in Kaduna, in contravention of the Sharia law. It was further gathered that the crusade led to a commotion in which most lives were lost and properties worth millions of naira destroyed.

The commotion was said to be as a result of the resistance of some residents of the town against christian crusade.

Adesina and other individuals, who organised the crusade, were said to have been declared wanted for acting in contravention of the laws.

It was learnt that the Kaduna State government and the federal authorities declared the cleric and others wanted on December 14, 2005, for the atrocity and commotion caused at the crusade held on October 10, 2003.