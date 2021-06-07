From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The family of a Christian cleric, Darry Adesina has raised the alarm over the inability of the security agencies to find the cleric 18 years after he was declared missing.

Adesina who was a pastor at the Apostolic Faithful Church, Kaduna was declared missing in 2003 shortly after he had held a crusade in Kaduna.

The cleric who hails from Osun State was residing in Kaduna before he was missing.

The 45 year old pastor, according to the family was last seen in Kano State.

It was learnt that the cleric had in 2003 in conjunction with other group of individuals held a crusade in Kaduna in contravention of the Sharia law.

It was further gathered that the crusede led to a comotion in which most lives were lost and properties worthy millions of naira destroyed.

The commotion was said to be as a result of the resistance of some residents of the town against christian crusade.

Adesina and other individuals who organized the crusade were said to be declared wanted for acting in contravention to the laws.

It was learnt that the Kaduna State government and the federal authorities declared the cleric and others wanted on the 14th of December, 2005 for the atrocity and commotion caused at the crusade held on the 10th of October 2003.