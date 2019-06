The family of Akagbo and other relations remember the passing of their uncle, father and grandfather, Alfred Akagbo, who died August 17, 2016.

According family members Mr. Akata Dickson Ogelen, Akata Felix Ekevwejero and other relatives, memorial service will take place at his home town, St. Peter Anglican Church, Okuama, Ughelli South Local Government Area, Delta State, on Sunday, June 30, 2019. Reception takes place at the same place. May his soul continue to rest in peace, amen.