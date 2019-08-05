Family of 23-year-old, Abraham Adeku , who has been missing since August 5, 2018, has appealed to the police, other security agencies and the members of the public to help locate him.

Adeku was living with his parents at 59, Olaiya Street, Mafoluku Oshodi, Lagos before left home on the fateful day and has not returned.

His father, Emmanuel Adeku, said the family is still devastated over their missing son, who he described as gentle and peace loving.

He said: “It is quite unfortunate and heart breaking that our son left home to an unknown destination since August 5, 2018 and has not yet returned. Every effort geared towards locating his whereabouts proved abortive. We have gone everywhere looking for him. We appealing to the police, other security agencies and members of the public to help us search for him. Anyone with useful information concerning him should please call Mr. Emmanuel Adeku on 08029005092, 08034865783, or contact the nearest police station.”