Adewale Sanyaolu

A chieftaincy family from Epe known as Iposu has called on Governor Babajide Sanwoolu to intervene in a land tussle within the Epe kingdom.

Spokesman for the Iposu family, Mr. Sharafadeen Iposu, alleged that one of the prominent Obas in Epe has been encroaching on the family land without having the authority of the family to do so.

Iposu said the land in question is located on the Lagos Road beside the Lagos Theatre in Epe, adding that the invasion of thugs and other land grabbers on the family land was a source for concern.

The family spokesman also alleged that a former Chairman of Epe Local Government has also been fingered in the illegal land transaction.

Going down memory lane and the several court cases that eventually led to the apex court ruling giving due title of the land to the Iposu family, Sharafadeen said the Iposu family inherited the land in question from King Kosoko who happened to be their forefather.