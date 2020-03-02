Christopher Oji

Family of Richard Osakue Ajayi, 32, who is presently detained by the Police in Correctional centre ,Nasarawa State, has sent a save our souls to President Muhammadu Buhari, Inspector-General of Police (IGP ) and the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF ), to wade into the matter and save him from being killed for the sin he did not commit.

According to the family, Richard was transferred from Lagos State Police Command to FCT command, Abuja, before he was sent to Nasarawa Prison on trump-up murder allegation.

Richard’s mother, Mrs Grace Ajayi , who spoke to newsmen in Lagos at the weekend, said that she wanted to keep the presidency, IGP and the AGF abreast of the traumatic experience her family was going through in the hands of the police. She said.” My son is being roped into a murder case that he did not know anything about. A female lawyer was allegedly murdered last year at Ogba area of Lagos by Joshua Usulor, who was arrested by policemen from the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Panti Yaba.

“During investigation, the police found some interactions between my son, Richard and the suspect in the phone. The suspect according to the police, named my son as the alleged sponsor of the murder. But few days later, Usolor changed his statement telling the police that my son was innocent, that he only mentioned him because he was angry at my son who was owing him some money which he refused to pay.

“When the police came to pick my son, they were shooting sporadically; asking where were the Dallas, Toyota Highlander? My husband and I were in Benin, Edo State. So the following day, we rushed back to Lagos. My neighbours and children narrated how the police turned the street into a theatre of war as they shot sporadically into the air. The policemen nearly shot Richard’s younger sister who was with him.

“At SCIID Panti, the police later discovered through the confessional statement of Usolor that he lied against my son, and then they granted my son bail and asked him to be reporting every week. My son’s connection with the suspect was that my son works with a digital training company. He does training for people who are interested in marketing. It was through the Radio advert that my son did that Usolor heard and came to register with N90,000 but refused to come for the training.

Later, he started disturbing my son that he should pay him back his money. But my son told him that the money had been paid into the company’s account and promised to refund part of the money when another person would pay cash.

and his people kept disturbing my son, warning that they would deal with him if he failed to pay and that he must not wait till another person comes to register as he promised. Richard tried to convince Usolor that he would have paid if he had money and sent him his account balance to convince him that he had no money to pay back.