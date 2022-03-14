From Fred Itua, Abuja

A bereaved family in Anambra State has drawn the attention of Governor Willie Obiano to the missing file of their murdered son’s case.

The family of late Okechukwu John Okeke in Anuwa Ezieke, Umuchi, Okija, Ihiala Local Government Area, Anambra State, urged the governor to constitute a high powered panel of investigation to unravel the disappearance of original case file of their alleged murdered son.

The family further urged Obiano to look into the alleged refusal to issue a fiat to a private legal practitioner by the Ministry of Justice.

Proving that their son was murdered, the case had been reportedly stalled.

Quoting Justice R. O. Onunkwo who handled the case, the family said that “the two accused persons were arraigned before me on July 20, 2018. “Consequently, I was informed in court that the original case file that contained an inventory of the exhibits grew wings, took sudden and unremitting flight to the abyss, and was never seen again.

“Who stole the said original case file from Nnewi Zonal Office of the Directorate of Public Prosecutions, Ministry of Justice, Anambra state? Who was in custody of it? What consequences eventuated on the disappearance of the case file?

“Why was E. I. Okafor Esq, learned Chief State Counsel, who took over the prosecution of this case, wantonly and lackadaisical in prosecuting the charge? Why did he not call sufficient vital prosecution witnesses?

“Why did he not tender any extra judicial written statement? Why did he show such wanton discourtesy to the court, by subsequently refusing to attend proceedings?

“Why did he not file a written address on behalf of the prosecution? In my view, the whole conduct of the police investigation of the report of PW1 and the quality of prosecution of the two accused persons are enmeshed in deep suspicion. It is clear to me that the deceased was brutally killed. The evidence of PW3 and PW4 propels me to arrive at this conclusion.”

The aforementioned was contained in a recent letter addressed to the governor, on behalf of the family by the family’s council, the principal partner, Don Olofu Chambers, Peter Olofu and copied to the state Commissioner of Police (CP); Speaker, State House of Assembly and; Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice and made available to journalists recently in Abuja.