Balogun Oko-Osi/Olubete Royal Family of Gan-un, Ogun State, has sued Governor Ibikunle Amosun, at the Ota Division of the state High Court, over alleged encroachment into the family property situated at Gan-un Village, Ifo Local Government Area.

Also joined as co-defendants is the state’s Attorney General, among others.

The suit was filed on behalf of the family by Chief Nureni Farombi, the family head; Chief Hakeem Balogun, a principal member of the family; Chief Babatunde Adenekan, traditional ruler of Gan-un town and Chief Bisi Ayinde Abass, family secretary.

In the suit, the claimants alleged that on September 1, 2018, a signpost was erected on the land indicating that it belongs to the state government and that trespassers would be prosecuted.

The family said they were shocked at the action and that all efforts for the governor to understand that the land belongs to them were unsuccessful.

The claimants further disclosed that the governor’s presence on the land was not caused by them and that they had in no way sold or consented to sale of the land.

They added that they were never at any time aware or put in the know or on notice of the interest of any defendants, either on grounds of compulsory acquisition, purchase, allocation or however adverse and or superior title that would have warranted the right to lay claim of ownership to any portion of the land. In their statement of claims, they said they are the rightful owners of the landed property measuring an area approximately 339,178 hectares (838,109 acres). The family is also claiming general damages of N2 million per plot of land; allegedly trespassed upon by the defendants.

The defendants are yet to file their defence to the claimants’ claims at the time of filing this report.