Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Afinbiokin ruling house of Ilara-Mokin in Ifedore Local Government Area of Ondo State has sued Oba Abiodun Aderemi Adefehinti for allegedly introducing a new ruling house against the established gazette guiding chieftaincy matters in the town.

The family claimed that Oba Adefehinti recently pronounced Odundun family as a ruling house in the town, alleging that the monarch had through his action contravened the existing chieftaincy laws.

The claimant told the court that the 1957 chieftaincy laws of Ondo State only recognise two ruling houses in the town and it would amount to an aberration for any individual or group of body to introduce a new ruling house without amending the laws.

Also joined in the suit are the head of the kingmakers, Lisa Ayo Ojo, Mosunmola Opalemo (chairman of the committee on Ilara-Mokin chieftaincy declaration amendment), Bunmi Falodun, commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Ondo State, Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, chairman, Ifedore Local Government and governor of the state.

Counsel to the claimant, Yunusa Aliyu, at the resumed hearing of the case yesterday, said only theAgbekorun and Afinbiokin ruling houses are entitled to the stool of the Alara of Ilaramokin.

He sited section 4(2) of the Chiefs Law 1957 and the customary laws regulating chieftaincy matters in the state which he said confirms his position.

He sought an order of the court that the constitution and composition of the committee on Ilara-Mokin chieftaincy declaration amendment by the first defendant and being headed by the third defendant for the creation of the proposed third ruling house to be known and addressed as Odundun ruling house (or any other ruling) by a letter dated September 27, 2018 and another letter dated February 14, 2019 being circulated by the first defendant is null and void.

He is also seeking an order “that the act of the third defendant to conduct an election for the creation of the proposed third ruling house to be known and addressed as Odundun ruling house and also to compel members of the committee on Ilara-Mokin chieftaincy declaration amendment on March 7, 2019 at the Okeruku palace hall was wrong and therefore null and void.”

Also, Aliyu prayed the court to restrain all the defendants and their agents or any person whosoever for or through them from taking any step to give effect to the purported constitution and composition of the committee on Ilara-Mokin chieftaincy declaration amendment as composed or constituted by the first defendant and being headed by third defendant in creation of the proposed third ruling house pending the final determination of the suit filed before the court.

The presiding judge, Yemi Fasanmi, however adjourned the case till January 22, 2020 for ruling.