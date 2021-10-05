By Damiete Braide

A family residing in New Site, Ijegun, opposite Navy Town, has appealed to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, to save them from rampaging cultists in the neighbourhood.

Emmanuel Dibia, who was attacked by a cultist, last Friday, while coming back from where he went to watch a football match, narrated his ordeal.

He said: “I went with one of my friends to watch a football match and as we were coming back around 10pm, one cultist, known as Ogbuefi, approached me and asked me to join his cult group. I told him no because, as a Christian, I cannot join a cult group.

“He got angry and gave me a head butt on my mouth and hit me with the head of a knife.

“Me and my friend managed to escape from him and we ran into the estate, where we narrated our ordeal to the security men.”

Corroborating what Emmanuel said, his father, Michael, added that Ogbuefi, who lives in the vicinity with his uncle, is known for his nefarious acts.

“We later heard that Ogbuefi also attacked another resident that same night and he is on the run as the police are on his trail.

“Ogbuefi wants to initiate my son and other boys into a cult group which is very wrong; and if not for the grace of God, he would have killed my son,” he said.

