By Lukman Olabiyi

A Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Ibeh and the Onyebuchi family have called on Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, to unravel mystery behind the murder of a 33-year-old private firm manager, Chukwuemeka Anichukwu-Egbon.

Anichukwu-Egbon, an orphan and branch manager of Diversey West Africa Limited, Ijebu Ode, was declared missing on November 28, 2020 but his body was later found at a private morgue.

Rev Fr. Ibeh, who adopted the deceased and his siblings after their parent’s demise, described his death as indescribable pain for him and the family and called on the police to investigate those who murdered his son and bring them to book.

According to the family, there were many questions yet to be answered in regard to the death of Anichukwu-Egbon and all the suspects arrested by the police were yet to give satisfactory answer on how, where, when and who killed him.

It was gathered that Anichukwu-Egbon’s landlord called his elder sister, Stella, informing her that he was missing on November 28, 2020 and she rushed down to Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State in search of his brother.

The family also said there were some disturbing issues surrounding the death of Anichukwu-Egbon and these includes a stitch that was on his chest despite the fact that he wasn’t taken to any hospital when he was said to be allegedly shot.

Stella said: “When I found him in the morgue, they showed me his supposed clothings but it was not my brother’s size because they were bigger. No physical bullet wound on his body and there was no blood stain on the clothes they claimed he was wearing on the day he was killed but his body was bruised.

“His phone was, however, found with the mortician, who could not explain how he got it and he has since been arrested by the police. In the process of going through his phone messages and call logs, another suspect, a lady, was arrested because she was among the last four persons the deceased spoke with last.

“During interrogation, she told the police that the deceased visited her on the day of the incident and while she was seeing him off, some men who were on motorbike shot him and he fell on the ground. The suspect added that she ran for her dear life.”

When the police public relations officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, was contacted through his mobile phone, he neither answered his call nor replied the text message that was sent to him regarding the case.