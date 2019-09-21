Like Siamese twins, city top lawyers— Collins Chike Chikeluba and Kenneth Ahia—have bonded like forever. In a society where most people define friendships based on individual successful exploits and what they could gain personally, for Chike and Ken, they distinctly understood the tenets of friendship which is virtuous and sacred. Their bond dated back to 35 years ago when they were both at the Nigerian Law School in Lagos. And for more than three and a half decades, these debonair gentlemen shamed whatever could have sown seeds of discord between them as they still hold each others in high esteem with good manners and right attitude which have endeared countless mutual friends to them like a honeycomb.

These attributes have earned them respect and trust in the high place of the society today. While Chike is a corporate guru sitting on the board of many blue chip companies, Ken runs his law firm, Ken Ahia & Associates, as the lead counsel and presently an Assessor to the Estate Surveyors and Valuers Registration Board of Nigeria as the appointee of the Chief Justice of Nigeria. About a year ago, Ken was elevated as Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN.

There were some receptions held in his honour for joining the respected group of Silks. However, Chike saved the best for the last as he threw a lavish private dinner penultimate weekend to celebrate his closest buddy in Lagos. Held at the Kohinoor Lagos, a swanky Lounge with a business hub located on Elegushi Road in Lekki, Lagos, owned by Chike, the soiree had crème de la crème of Lagos and many of their friends in attendance. Former MD/CEO of defunct Diamond Bank Plc. and APGA gubernatorial candidate in Abia State, Sir Alex Otti was the Chairman of the event. He was supported by former MD/CEO of UBA Plc and Chairman of Nova Merchant bank, Phillips Oduoza.