Whenever a list of the most influential Nigerian preachers of the last two decades is to be drawn, the name of Ituah Olajide Ighodalo, the Founder and Senior Pastor, Trinity House Church, unarguably will occupy a prime space. As a professional —a chartered accountant— Ighodalo has recorded a remarkable achievement. Also as a clergyman, he is making his impact in the propagation of the gospel in the country. To most of his admirers and friends, Ighodalo embodies the phrase ‘the good Shepherd’ as he tends to his flock with all sincerity. He is said to always be with them at the births, deaths, celebrations and troubles of his congregation and indeed any person whom he can bring to Christ. He is said to reserve the same level of enthusiasm and attention for the poor as he does for the rich. Thus many were willing to join in the gale of felicitation and encomium poured on him as he clocked 60 on Tuesday, April 6.

With the painful loss of his beloved wife, Ibidunni, nine months ago, still hanging as a strong fragrance, the charismatic preacher was not in any mood to roll out the drums or pop champagne, or allow self-seeking acolytes clink glasses in his honour. Rather, on that day, the celebrated pastor was grateful to God for delivering him to the shore of his 60th year. However, not a few missed the absence of Ibidunni —if she had been around, many believed the energy and excitement that would have trailed the diamond jubilee celebration would have beyond sparkle. But Ighodalo still showed to all that he still adores his late former beauty queen wife as much —more— than when they wed. To show that people might die, but true love lives on, the ‘birthday boy’ ensured that his late wife was part of his diamond jubilee as he moved the celebration to the grave side of Ibidunni at the Vaults and Gardens in Ikoyi, Lagos where select family members and friends joined him and his two children —Keke and Zenan— for a thanksgiving prayer and holy communion session. This was followed by a light reception at the Ighodalo’s Osborne Foreshore Estate, Ikoyi, Lagos residence.

As a 1981 graduate of Economics and Accounting from the University of Hull, United Kingdom, Ighodalo commenced his professional career in 1982 at PricewaterhouseCoopers and later founded Ighodalo & Co., a professional public accounting firm in January 1987. The firm later merged with three others in October 2004 to form SiAO, a professional accounting firm providing, audit, tax and advisory services.