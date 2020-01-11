For Lagos charismatic preacher and founder of House On The Rock Church, Pastor Paul Adefarasin, he believes that being grateful in the midst of the storm will work out for one’s good. This he appeared to be teaching thousands of his flock recently during his Church’s first Sunday of the Year service held at The Rock Cathedral in Lekki, Lagos. Adefarasin, fondly called ‘Pastor Paul’, was said to have announced to the congregation that hundreds of his workers in the church have tendered their resignation letters. According to him, these members took that decision simply because of the present economic challenges in Nigeria. He said most of those who quit the assembly are relocating to Canada to be precise.

Adefarasin, who appeared unfazed by the slight setback, however told his vibrant congregation to quit the blame game in the New Year. To the suave clergy, the blame game is the first symptom of irresponsibility and irresponsibility is the ignorance of accountability.

Spotlight gathered that Adefarasin, who also runs The Rock Foundation, a charity organization committed to social reformation, education, provision of healthcare and relief work for the downtrodden and disadvantaged in Nigeria and West Africa, will be stepping up his Corporate Social Responsibility in 2020 as he has announced that he will be taking it upon himself the responsibility of assisting the government to fix some basic needs of the populace within and outside his vicinity.

The Pastor, who would be 57 on January 25, is one of Nigeria’s billionaire pastors. A keen follower of Bishop T.D. Jakes of The Potter’s House in Dallas, Texas, United States, Adefarasin set up House on The Rock Church in 1994 right from the living room of his parents in Ikeja, Lagos, and today, the ministry has blossomed over the years to about 40 branches with over 50,000 worshippers spread across Nigeria and abroad.