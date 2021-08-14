It is bad enough for a parent to lose his child. It is even grim for such parent to be subjected to a cocktail of false narratives concerning the cause of their beloved child. That was the agony of Lagos businessman and socialite, Fola Ogunlesi. For the bereaved businessman owner of famous Fantasyland in Ikoyi, while still in a mourning mood over the unfortunate demise of one of his sons, Fola Junior, it’s so unfair to be subjected to wicked, false tales concerning his son. Contrary to that story making the rounds that the young man committed suicide as a result of depression, Fola Jnr. — the businessman’s third son who lived in England— was said to have died as a result of cerebral malaria, the most severe neurological complication of infection with plasmodium falciparum malaria. The young man allegedly succumbed to the illness due to his low immunity. He has since been buried.

The deceased’s father, Fola was the eldest of the famous Ogunlesi Brothers —his other two brothers are Lanre and Ade Ogunlesi.