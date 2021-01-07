It was fanfare as the youth and community leaders of Ovoko, Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area in Enugu North Senatorial District pledged their solidarity with former Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, when he kicked-off the grand finale of Ovoko Football League.

They lauded Ekweremadu for being a senator for every part of Enugu State, describing him as a “cowpea that knows no boundary.”

Chief Celestine Okanya, who also spoke on behalf of the community described the lawmaker as “a people, community leader and patron of the Ovoko Football Association,development-oriented brand.”

Addressing, Ekweremadu pledged to execute development projects in the community and also support the youths to harness their sporting talents.

“I came to Ovoko to build a partnership that works with the young people. I have been part and parcel of your aspiration. At this stage, I consider myself a senator representing every part of Enugu State, hence our projects cut across. I have attracted several projects around Enugu North district. I have attracted several road projects like the one at Ikwuoka-Amagu-Obimo road, Iheaka road, I have given transformers, I have done water projects, I have given scholarships on annual basis, and we are determined to do even more. In Enugu West where I come from, we introduced the Enugu West Water for All Programme and acquired a rig for that. We have done over 50 boreholes with the full accessories and water storage facilities, lately. So, in 2021/2022, we are going to devote our rig to Nsukka zone, starting from Ovoko. Our aspiration is to change the story of our people so that it will be better for all of us. I heard it on my way here that some people were minded to disrupt your programme, but I said it was the more reason we must come to stand in solidarity with you because Enugu is our home.”