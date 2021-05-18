From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

There was excitement and joy, as friends, well-wishers and families of Chief Ben Ezeaneche and Chief Louis Agina witnessed the joining together of their children, Ifeoma Amaranna Ezeaneche and Chigozie Phillip, in holy matrimony recently.

Our Lady, Queen of Nigeria Pro-Cathedral Catholic Church, Abuja, was the venue for the church service, which started as planned. The church auditorium was, unsurprisingly, filled to capacity with friends and loved ones from both families. They thronged the church to witness the exchange of the marital vows. Women’s groups, youths, friends and relatives all tried to outshine one another in their local and foreign attire, including aso ebi.

The priest, in the sermon, congratulated the couple on God’s love that had found them. He encouraged them to sustain the love that brought them together, praying for divine wisdom and understanding as they embark on the marital journey.

The officiating priest, in his remarks, expressed worry that many Christian homes were facing serious marital crises because of absence of knowledge and wisdom to handle contentious issues.

The clergyman highlighted to the new couple and other worshippers some important things that must be avoided or sustained to continuously keep the fire of love burning in marriage.

The priest, who conducted the exchange of vows as well as wedding rings, used some scriptural verses to justify to them that Christ is the pillar of every home and should be invited and given priority at all times to take the lead.

He added that marriage, apart from other benefits that come with it, also provides a platform for mankind to procreate and raise godly children, and prayed for marital blessings for the new couple.

He said that, to some people, marriage attracts God’s blessing and protection, and in some cases opens hitherto closed doors of opportunities, which is in line with biblical pronouncements. It also gives a sense of responsibility. But to others, the obverse seems to be the case.

He advised the couple to be tolerant, forgiving and supportive of each other, spiritually, socially, financially and otherwise, so they can enjoy the rich blessings that come with marriage and also live in peace and love each other.

However, before the church programme ended, friends and family members, well-wishers and other guests had begun to arrive at the reception venue, gorgeously dressed, perhaps, to secure a vantage position so they could enjoy the reception.

Alluring decoration, music, giggles from beautiful ushers and other protocols welcomed beautifully dressed guests who, upon arrival, went straight to their reserved seats labelled accordingly. COVID-19 safety protocols were also observed.

Meanwhile, the parents, in their remarks, expressed gratitude to God for sparing their lives to witness the wedding of their children. They were confident of the capacity of their children to manage the home front and live peacefully, even as they prayed that God’s love, wisdom and understanding would envelope and guide the new couple as they commence the journey of marriage.