Nvivo TV, a newly-launched production company, with a niche in free video on demand streaming platform from Envivo, a technology company that focuses on digital content, is set to release its first feature film, titled Seven. The movie which will hit the cinemas on Friday, November 29, 2019, was recently premiered, amidst fanfare and razzmatazz, to members of the press, the cast, crew and family during a private screening session at the new FilmHouse Cinema, Landmark Boulevard, Lagos.

Seven takes you on a thrilling journey of intrigue, suspense and packed action as a heir, Kolade, is made to taste the bitter side of life before gaining access to his late father’s estate. There, he would have to live in the ghetto area and experience hard street life that is replete with threats just as he could acquire his late father’s estate. This, he must do within a defined number of days so as to possess his inheritance.

“Before you can take over my estate, I want you to spend seven days in Ajegunle”, a world supposedly filled with thugs, guns and violence. Efa Iwara, plays Kolade, the rich and irresponsible son of a businessman, who following his father’s death, is given seven days to survive in Ajegunle. Other star cast of the movie includes veteran Sadiq Daba, Patrick Diabuah, Uzikwendu, and comedian Koffi Tha Guru.

Also, Bimbo Manuel and Nollywood Prince, Richard Mofe Damijo’s roles in the movie really reeked off laughter. Imagine RMD’s character being Manuel’s driver and childhood buddy making jest of Manuel’s character shortly after being told he has a short time to live. “Okay, so wetin go happen now this one wey be say you wan die so… I say if you die, this car I dey drive sey I fit keep this one?”

The movie leaves the guests edged on their seats with intermittent releases as it screened to the delight of its lead cast like legendary Ajegunle music icon, Daddy Showkey, Efa Iwara, and a host of others who were at the movie premiere. Speaking on his experience on set of the movie after the screening, Showkey revealed that he was touched by the script. “One thing I just saw, watching the story touched me a lot because it’s going to change a lot of lives,” adding that the story “it’s different from other recent movies”.

A must watch, blockbuster – Seven is from the stables of Envivo and La Vida studios in partnership with Remote Production, and is written and directed by Tosin Igho. He is an entertainment entrepreneur being a musician, film maker, video director and producer. He is the son of Peter Igho, a former Head of NTA and veteran in the film industry. Multitalented Igho senior was born in Lagos. He grew up and schooled in Lagos and the United Kingdom. At the age 17, he founded a group called immaculate which consisted of six members and went on to produce their hit song (roc da party). He also directed the music video for the song.

Three years later, he went on to study at a film school in Southern Africa, there he got a record deal with Sony BMG as a member of the hip hop group” Da Pyramid” where he produced the song “Never be the same” which held the number one spot on South Africa Metro FM for six weeks, a record at the time.

