By Gabriel Dike

The new vice-chancellor of Lagos State University (LASU), Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, on Monday resumed in grand style as the 9th VC amid fanfare.

LASU literarily stood still as Prof. Olatunji-Bello entered the campus and was given a rousing welcome by staff and students with a live band playing to entertain the gathering.

The new LASU helmsman who arrived the campus in a black Lexus car, was surrounded by security officers, including Campus Marshals, and as soon as the staff and students spotted her car they went into jubilation.

Olatunji-Bello, sporting a champagne gold corporate attire, was surrounded by dancing staff and students who welcomed her to the Senate Building.

A spokesperson for the students welcomed the new LASU helmsman and assured her of their support and wished Prof. Olatunji-Bello success as the 9th VC.

In her brief remarks, Prof. Olatunji-Bello thanked the staff and students for trooping out to welcome her and assured them that their welfare would be top priority for her administration.

In a congratulatory message, the Students’ Union president, Badmus Oladipupo Uthman, felicitated with Prof. Olatunji-Bello, on her appointment as the 9th substantive VC of LASU.

Uthman said, “We are confident of the exponential growth and developmental potentials her emergence will bring at the helm of affairs. We look forward to her visionary and inclusive leadership in making our dear LASU remain the Ivy League institution to covet within the nation and continent.

“As the foremost students’ representative body, we reiterate our readiness and willingness to work with you in the best interest of students on all campuses of the university via ideation, strategic engagement, and partnership, among others. May your reign be fruitful and progressive for all.”

On Thursday, September 16, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu approved the appointment of Prof. Olatunji-Bello as the 9th VC of the 38 years old institution. She placed first in the interview conducted on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.

Prof. Olatunji-Bello, is a professor of Physiology, Lagos State University College of Medicine (LASUCOM). Governor Sanwo-Olu picked her from among three professors recommended by the Sir David Sunmoni-led Governing Council.

Less than 24 hours after the interview, the Governing Council forwarded the names of the three professors to Governor Sanwo-Olu, who is the Visitor to LASU.

The three professors in order of merit were Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, professor of Physiology, Lagos State University College of Medicine and former deputy vice-chancellor, Prof. Omotayo Awofolu, Namibia University of Science and Technology (former LASU staff in Chemistry Department), and Prof. Senapon Bakre, professor of Food and Industrial Microbiology and former deputy vice-chancellor in LASU.

Prof. Ibikunle Tijani, a professor of History and current deputy vice-chancellor, Adeleke University, Ede, Osun State, placed fourth and was not recommended to the governor.

The two applicants that were not shortlisted by the joint council and Senate committee were Prof. Akinyemi Kabiru, professor of Microbiology, former dean, Students Affairs, and also former ASUU-LASU chairman, and Prof. Yinka Belewu, a professor of Animal Science, University of Ilorin. Both did not meet the 10 years professorial requirement stated in the advert.

The Joint Committee of Council and Senate for the Appointment of substantive VC, on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, interviewed the four professors for the vacant job.

Only six professors applied for the position, three were from LASU and three from outside. The Joint Committee of Council and Senate for the Appointment of substantive VC shortlisted four for interview.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.