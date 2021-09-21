The residents of Opic Estate, Agbara, in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area (LGA) of Ogun State, would certainly not forget September 10 in a hurry.

It was a day that a prominent resident of the area, Lady Linda Ugochi Agua-Onyekwelu, was conferred with the title of Ezenwanyi of Ado-Odo/Ota.

The excitement knew no bounds as the Igbo and others in the community and beyond, irrespective of religious and ethnic affiliations, threw their weight behind the woman being celebrated. Even the downpour that morning couldn’t prevent the people from attending the event.

The coronation and conferment ceremony witnessed guests from different spheres of life, who came from far and near to felicitate with the woman whom many described as an ambassador of humility.

In their numbers, different Igbo groups, title holders, young and old, from all parts of Ogun State converged on her residence at Iperin for the occasion. As a symbol of unity, traditional rulers of the host community were also on ground to rejoice with the recipient of the honour.

Assorted foods and drinks were served to everyone that attended the event. Songs in Igbo language reverberated across the open field that was used for the celebration.

In his remarks, the chairman of the occasion, who is the national leader of the University of Nigeria Alumni Association, Chief Andrew Oru, the Olorogun of Urhobo Kingdom, Delta State, who described Ugochi as a woman of integrity, thanked everyone for coming to rejoice with her.

He said that the honour was well-deserved, pointing out that the woman has served humanity with cheerfulness. He added that she has also displayed other qualities that were worthy of emulation by all Igbo women. He expressed the belief that the new title would spur the woman to serve humanity better.

After the preambles, the Ezeigbo 1 of Ado Odo/Ota LGA, Ogun State, Eze Leonard Okafor, began the conferment. Lifting the crown as one of the symbols of authority, he invoked God’s blessings and gently placed it on Ugochi’s head. Then the audience spontaneously went into jubilation.

He took his time to further pray for the new chief, wishing her success in her new assignment. He asked God to give her wisdom and deep understanding for the betterment of all Ndigbo under her jurisdiction and beyond.

The coronation procedures continued. The Ezenwanyi General of Ogun State, Her Royal Highness, Queen Tessy Nnadi, concluded the conferment and decoration.

She also prayed for her, asking God to give her all she needed to excel in her new office. She assured her that God would fight all the battles ahead of her and give her victory at the end.

Beautifully decorated to the admiration of all, she was officially presented to the gatherings who cheered the new chief.

After her crowning, she took majestic steps to the dancefloor, followed by her well-wishers. The music went louder and the dancing pace increased accordingly.

While thanking the Igbo traditional rulers in the state for the honour bestowed on her, she said that when anyone engages in selfless services, some persons would be secretly taking note of the gestures. She said that those who took the decision to confer her with the title unanimously did so because of the conviction they have that she would not disappoint the people.

She disclosed that every life she touches positively gives her a sense of fulfilment and the strength to do more for others. She said all creatures have one or two unique gifts that is capable of adding value to some persons’ lives.

On the tasks ahead of her, the new Ezenwanyi said: “Even the Bible said it that to whom much is given, much is expected. It means that whatever I did that made my people give me this position, now I need to do more to retain the position and to live a more fulfilled life.

“For me, I do what I do out of my own volition. It gives me joy to see everyone happy. There is no discrimination in my own dictionary. Every human being should be treated equal.

“I want to appreciate my husband and children, my workforce and the Ohaneze Ndigbo of Ado-Odo/Ota, Eze Okafor, Ezenwanyi General in Ogun State. I also want to specially thank the University of Nigeria Alumni Association. The members, numbering over 150 came from different geopolitical zones of the country, to honour me. This is a rare honour for me and I won’t take it for granted.”

The arrival of the Olu 1 of Idanyin Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Oba Joshua Olawale Aminu, further illuminated the atmosphere. Guarded by his lieutenants, he was decked in white traditional attire.

Straight to the dancefloor where Ugochi was already savouring her new title, Aminu showed her some love before taking his reserved seat.

Speaking with newsmen, the traditional ruler said that it was a thing of joy for him seeing women making their marks. He said his coming was to show that there is strength in unity and to support the woman in her new role in the local government area.

He described Ugochi as an industrious woman that is loved by all because of her selfless service to humanity.

In her regalia, the Ezenwanyi of Ado-Odo/Ota LGA, surrounded by her family members and friends, excitedly went from table to table, appreciating everyone that came. She also ensured that every attendee was taken care of. In her humble nature, she personally served some dignitaries.

The event might have come and gone, the sounds and bites have continued to be the talking point among those who witnessed it.

