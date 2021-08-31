From Gyang Bere, Jos

Former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani Kayode said criminal elements killing and terrorizing the people of Plateau state must be fished out and dwelt with before consuming the entire nation.

He described governor Simon Bako Lalong as an example of tolerance, peace, unity and forgiveness whose inclusive leadership style has set him apart as a national icon.

Chief Fani Kayode who was in the State to condole with the Government and people over the recent happenings which led to a breach of peace that has been cultivated by Governor Lalong over the last six years, said Plateau State is a melting point of the nation whose history of accommodation, tolerance hospitality and serenity is globally recognised.

He said the recent attacks by criminals must not be allowed to give the impression of hostility between people of Plateau State who have dwelt together in peace despite religious and ethnic peculiarities.

He said Plateau people are not in battle with one another, but facing instigation from influencers outside the State.

Fani Kayode blamed the attacks on foreign assailants who are not only attacking Plateau State, but other parts of the country as well.

He said they must be fished out and dealt with in order to stop them from destroying the nation.

He encouraged Governor Lalong to continue with his efforts to promote peaceful coexistence and also deal with criminals who are killing and maiming innocent people.

Governor Lalong in a response said he was delighted with the visit of Chief Fani Kayode who has been going round the country preaching peace, unity and reconciliation.

He reaffirmed his determination to continue to run an inclusive Government that takes care of care of the interests of all citizens no matter their backgrounds. This he said is what gave the State its fame and fortune over the years and gave it the recognition as the home for all.

The Governor appreciated all Nigerians that have expressed solidarity the State during this trying moment and also condemned the narratives that seemed to fuel anger, tensions, reprisals and instability.

He said despite this development, the State remains the destination of choice for many people from within and outside the country as it still embraces diversity and goodwill.

