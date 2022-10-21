From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The National Leadership of Ward2Ward4Atiku, has cautioned a former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode to desist from peddling fake news against the Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, in the 2023 poll.

The group said it was outraged that four days after Fani-Kayode posted a false report that Abubakar, was flown out of the country for medical attention, he has not cared to apologize for his blatant lie.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja, on Friday, the National Leader of W2W4A, Abraham Chila, said it was obvious that Fani-Kayode does not know how loathed he is in the minds of reasonable Nigerians over his constant false alarms and perfidy.

Chila pointed out that after more than seven years of dragging Nigeria from top to bottom in socio-economic ranking, some apologists of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) thinks that gory situation is one for entertainment and ribald jokes.

“We do not know whether it is a problem of upbringing, but Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has got this penchant of throwing mud at responsible leaders.

“This may have helped him to earn some free incomes, but a time comes in the life of a man to reflect.

“That recent tweet by Fani-Kayode, where he painted a crude picture of emergency ill health to our incoming President, Atiku Abubakar, shows how low a man without means could go.

“May be we were expecting too much from the troubled former Aviation minister, but a gentleman would have gone ahead to apologise to netizens and citizens he misinformed.”

He explained that while Nigerians are rallying round the Wazirin Adamawa to come and clean the Augean stable from APC’s eight years’ misrule, fair weather politicians like Fani-Kayode insist on celebrating falsehood as a form of entertainment.

“What Atiku is coming to do does not warrant the distractions of spoilt adults like Fani-Kayode. We are in a national emergency, and young people have resolved to support Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and be groomed to deliver a forward looking and responsible leadership to the country.

“That Atiku is the man for the job is not in doubt. That Atiku has answers to the nepotism and narrow minded policies of the past seven years that destroyed hope and common brotherhood in Nigeria is well known.

“The countdown to Atiku’s Presidency represents the thin thread of hope that would usher country men and women to prosperity, unity, stability and progress. Fani-Kayode should note that this quest for a better Nigeria transcends any bankrolled selfish agenda,” Chila remarked.

He added that the Ward2Ward4A would continue to spread the good news of incoming Atiku Presidency so as to engender greater national cohesion and understanding, adding that in the days to come the group would begin a tour of all the wards in the 774 local government areas of the country.