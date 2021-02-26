From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has condemned attempts by the combined team of the police and the Department of State Service (DSS) to arrest Yoruba activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo popularly called Sunday Igboho.

He said it was unlawful to arrest Adeyemo while on transit, saying a proper invite ought to have been sent to him by the security agencies.

He said “I spoke to my brother, Sunday Igboho. He told me there was a violent attempt to arrest him this afternoon by a joint team of soldiers, DSSoperatives and policemen numbering about 40 on the Ibadan/Lagos Expressway while he was on his way to see Baba Ayo Adebanjo in Lagos.

“I condemn this attempt to ambush and abduct him. It is not only reckless but also very dangerous. If the security agencies want to see him, all they need to do is to invite him to their office.

“I am not aware of any crime that he has committed and I urge restraint on all sides.

“Let me also send a warning to the Federal Government that Sunday Igboho is a hero to millions of Yorubas and either killing him or detaining him unlawfully would be the biggest mistake they could make.

“Building bridges, dialogue and the pursuit of peace is better than intimidation, threats, violence and war,” he added.