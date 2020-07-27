Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Shinkafi Emirate Council of Zamfara State has described as irrevocable and irreversible the chieftaincy title conferred on former Aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, by the Emir of Shinkafi, Muhammad Makwash.

The Emirate council in a statement in Abuja, yesterday, said it would not withdraw the traditional title of ‘Sadaukin’ conferred on Fani-Kayode, regardless of the controversy it has generated in the state.

In the statement, the Wambai Shinkafi, Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi, said the Emir had the power and discretion to confer any chieftaincy title on any person he considered was deserving of honour and cautioned politicians against bringing ethnicity and religion into the matter.

“Fani-Kayode is not the only non-Muslim to bag a title from the North. It is worthy of note that several northern traditional rulers had conferred titles on southerners like former president Olusegun Obasanjo who was conferred with chieftaincy title of Yallaban Sokoto; Rochas Okorocha, Danjekan Sokoto; Orji Uzor Kalu, Wakilin Anka; former president Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, Garkuwan Manoman Zamfara; Solomon Dalung, Magayakin Bukkuyyum; David Mark, Jarumin Kauran Namoda, Victor Umeh, Jagaban Shinkafi; and APC National Leader, Bola Tinubu who also bagged such title with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

“Then why is Fani-Kayode’s title different. There is no hatred between Muslims and Christians or northerners and southerners, but some people who want to ignite hatred are reading political meaning to it. He was chosen so that we can foster unity. He served as a minister and represented the whole of Nigeria,” said Shinkafi.

He said the five titleholders that resigned would soon be replaced even as he alleged that they were loyalists and relatives of the immediate past governor of Zamfara State, Abdul’aziz Yari, who is a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC.).

He said Fani-Kayode would be receiving the title in few days, and said there was no need to panic.

“The traditional title given to Fani-Kayode is irreversible and irrevocable. Our Emir is someone who has undiluted integrity. Whatever decision he takes, he stands by it. That is his ideology and principle.