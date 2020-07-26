Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Shinkafi Emirate Council of Zamfara State has described as irreversible the chieftaincy title conferred on former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, by the Emir of Shinkafi, Muhammad Makwash, regardless of the controversy it has generated in the state.

While insisting that the Emirate Council will not withdraw the traditional title of “Sadaukin”, conferred on Kayode, the Council told those still uncomfortable with it that it is irrevocable and irreversible.

Reacting to the development in a statement issued in Abuja, on behalf of the emirate, Wambai Shinkafi, Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi, declared that the move cannot be reversed since the Emir has the power and the discretion to confer any chieftaincy title on any person who he feels deserves of such.

He cautioned that politicians should not bring ethnicity and religion into the matter, stressing: “Femi Fani-Kayode is not the only non-Muslim to bag a title from the North, it is worthy of note that several northern traditional rulers had conferred titles on southerners like Olusegun Obasanjo who was conferred with chieftaincy title of Yallaban Sokoto, Rochas Okorocha, Danjekan Sokoto, Senator Orji Uzo Kalu Wakilin Anka, and former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan who was conferred with the Garkuwan Manoman Zamfara.

“Others include Solomon Dalung, conferred with Magayakin Bukkuyyum, David Mark, conferred with Jarumin Kauran Namoda, Victor Umeh, Jagaban Shinkafi, APC National Leader, Bola Tinubu who also bagged such title with Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo. Then why is FFK’s title different.

“There is no hatred between Muslims and Christians or northerners and southerners but some people who want to ignite hatred are reading political meaning to it. He was chosen so that we can foster unity. He served as a Minister and represented the whole of Nigeria,” he argued.

Shinkafi further stated that the five titleholders who resigned would soon be replaced even as he alleged that they were all loyalists and relatives of the immediate past Governor of Zamfara State, Abdul’aziz Yari, who is a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress.

Insisting that incidentally Fani-Kayode would be receiving the title in few days, he assured that there is no need to panic.

Shinkafi stated: “the traditional title given to Fani-Kayode is irreversible and irrevocable. Our emir is someone who has undiluted integrity. Whatever decision he takes, he stands by it. That is his ideology and principle. That was how he was raised.

“The conferment of titles is the prerogative of the emir. He reserves the right to give titles to anyone whether Christian or Muslim or Igbo, Yoruba or Itsekiri. We know where the heat is coming from. It is coming from the immediate past governor of Zamfara State Abdulazeez Yari.Those who have resigned their chieftaincy title given to them by emirate are affiliated with the former governor,” he declared in the statement.

Shinkafi further pointed out that he has received several chieftaincy tiltes from the South West and South East which are predominantly Christians adding: “I am not Igbo or Yoruba but have been honored in these areas. My titles includes, Nwanne Di Na Mba 1 of Aguluizigbo, Enyi Ora of Aguleri, Ugo Mba of Nawgwu, Ochedo 1 of Umuihi, Ibiye-Uboma, Adimula of Ijesha Madu Ekiti, Tambarin Mada of Zamfara, Matawallen Gida Goga, Durungu Badarawa, and Wamban Shinkafi all these are aimed at fostering unity and development,” he argued in the statement.

He stated that: “I have also being honored with Honorary Doctorate Degree in America and I am not from there, I have been honored in Cotonou and I am not from there, among several honours from across the country. Why have all these places not protested these tittles given to me and other northers?”

Shinkafi therefore charged security agencies to invite those fanning the ambers of war and discord in Nigeria, noting that since the amalgamation of the southern and norther protectorate into one indivisible country, nobody should be allowed to be beating the drums of war.