From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, yesterday, formally joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He was presented to President Muhammadu Buhari by Chairman, Caretaker Committee of the APC and Yobe Governor, Mai Mala Buni at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Fani-Kayode, a critic of the APC and President Buhari, said he was led by the Spirit of God in his decision and that he joined the party to help foster the unity of the country.

He added that he was against anything that would cause the disintegration of Nigeria.

The former minister said he was instrumental to the exit of three Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors – Dave Umahi of Ebonyi, Ben Ayade of Cross River and Bello Matawale of Zamfara.

He further said he has friends across party lines and was wooing the governors of Enugu, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Oyo, Seyi Makinde and Bauchi, Bala Mohammed to join the ruling party. Buni said President Buhari was pleased that the former Minister has joined the APC.

