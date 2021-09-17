By Billy Graham Abel, Yola

The Northern Youth Leaders Forum (NYLF) has faulted Femi Fani-Kayode’s defection claims describing it as “Lame Claims” that he has influenced the defection of three PDP governors to APC and that he has already set into motion plans to influence three more governors including Bala Mohammed, Seyi Makinde and Ifeanyi Uguanyi into the APC.

The group says his claims are characteristically part of his praise singing antics designed to please his task and paymasters and that his departure from the PDP could not be far fetch from the truth that he is either pursuing him or something is pursuing him.

The NYLF maintains that there is no circumstances under which Bala Mohammed is contemplating defecting to APC because his is committed to rescuing Nigeria from drifting into chaos.

This was made known at a press conference held by the national chairman of the Northern Youth Leaders Forum, Elliot Afiyo, in Yola, Adamawa state.

Addressing Fani- Kayode, Elliot Afiyo said, “While we remain aloof, tacit and obstetric to his claims that God told him to defect to APC and how he influenced Governors Umahi, Ayade and Matawalle’s defection, we take seriously with unassuming exception, his claim that Governors Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Bala Mohammed and Sayi Makinde are on their way to APC through his influence.

“We sincerely believe and truly too, that this is part of his praise singing which he is known for.

“We want to state clearly without mincing words that Bala Mohammed has not and will never defect to APC and also, he has never at anytime discussed the issue of defection with FFK.”

Afiyo explained that Nigeria is sinking and patriots like Bala Mohammed and other like minds are committed to staying in PDP to rescue the country from imminent collapse. He said, “Bala Mohammed is a Nationalist who always placed the National interest above his personal interest.

“He has and still passing through persecutions, humiliations, prosecutions, character assignations, campaigns of calumny, frustrations, insults and even spiritual attacks.

“In all these, God has given him the grace to remain steadfast, focused and committed to his ideals which he always defines. Therefore, there is no number of forces which he has not encountered that are pursuing him which would make him to defect to APC.

“It is a general and public knowledge that our Nation is sinking and there is every need for Patriots and Advanced Citizens to come together to rescue the Nation.

“Bala Mohammed by acts of commission or omission, has proved to us that he will be part and parcel of the Rescue Mission.

“No doubt with people like Bala Mohamed in the boat, Nigeria and Nigerians will be rescued in 2023 from the National conspiracy by the few elites which FFK is a prominent member by his actions, words and deeds.”

Speaking specifically on the defection of Femi Fani-Kayode, he said, “We observed the defection by Femi Fani Kayode (FFK) from PDP to APC yesterday with little or no surprise.

“We strongly believed that this is the time and season for defections. It is our belief that whenever someone defects, it is obvious that he or she is pursuing something or something is pursuing him or her.

“We are surprised and astonished with the reason and claims of Chief Femi Fani Kayode (FFK) for his defection, how he influenced the defection, of three PDP’s Governors to APC and his lame claim that he is in the process of influencing the defection of another three PDP’s Governors to APC.

“We are odiously convinced that FFK has the right to use his only and available political weapon and value which is his tongue, we make bold to say that FFK as we know him, has made a lunatic and vain claim to placate and please his Taskmasters and Paymasters.

“We are not surprised with this claim because former President Obasanjo said it on the 30th of August, 2018 when we visited him and I quote ‘”Fani Kayode is my boy, give him food, he will praise and sing for you.”

Speaking on southern governors demand for a southern president, the group said, while it is a welcomed development that governors are now speaking as united front irrespective of party affiliations, it however stands on its position that Nigeria is now in need of a unifying leader devoid of tribal or regional sentiments to handle Nigeria’s current challenges.

He said, “The call by these Governors is a welcome development but it does not reflect the reality on ground.

Nigeria presently is facing an uncommon and unconventional situation which requires uncommon and unconventional solution by uncommon and unconventional President.

“It would be recalled that former President Jonathan was sincerely committed to dealing with the security challenges between 2010 and 2011 but was frustrated by some Northern elites who brainwashed the Northerners especially the rural North into believing that Jonathan was killing Northerners. Jonathan was completely blocked by the same Northern elites from purchasing arms to fight insurgency.

“It is our strong belief and candid opinion that Nigeria needs a bold and courageous Northerner who will take the bull by the horn and tackle the security challenges which is our major national challenge for now even if it means killing the trouble makers if possible, so as to bring desired peace.

“”We sincerely appreciate the position of the Southern Governors but we are quick to say that it is not the best option for now.”

