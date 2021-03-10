By Cosmas Omegoh, Lagos

The Kogi State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Hon Kingsley Fanwo has dismissed what he called ‘attention-seeking insinuation’ by one Mr Deji Adeyanju on Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, describing his statements as ‘lazy gossip’.

Fanwo spoke on the allegation by Adeyanju, an activist, that Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello told people that Chief Fani-Kayode was begging for an appointment with President Muhammadu Buhari.

‘Adeyanju has no justification for such a reckless rumour because such statements never came from the governor,’ the Kogi commissioner said. ‘The governor and Chief Fani-Kayode have decided to work together in addressing some of the challenges facing the nation, especially in the areas of security and nation-building.

‘Deji Adeyanju over the years have been known for such careless, reckless, unsubstantiated, and unimaginable falsehood,’ he said.

He encouraged well-meaning Nigerians to bury their political differences and work with Governor Bello to realise a peaceful and prosperous country.