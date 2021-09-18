But Umahi said that was a lie from the pit of hell, stressing that the for- mer Aviation Minister did not play any role in his defection and as well as the defection of the two other governors from the PDP to the APC.

Speaking as a guest of Channels TV “Sunrise Daily,” Umahi said Fani-Kayode owed him an apology in spite of his friendship with him. Umahi said: “For someone to come and say that a whole Chair- man of the South-East Governors Forum, that he was instrumental to my movement from PDP to APC is an insult on my person and with all due respect, he has to withdraw that statement. “He remains my friend and a good one for that matter, but he played no role in my movement and I am sure he didn’t play any role in the movement of the rest of us.”