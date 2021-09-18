From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki
Ebonyi State Governor, Chief David Umahi, yesterday said former the Minister for Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, was not correct in his claims that he was instrumental to his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Fani-Kayode, a former chieftain of PDP formally joined the APC on Thursday and was presented to President Muhammadu Buhari at Aso Rock Villa by Chairman of the National Convention Planning Committee and Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni on Thursday.
The former minister had claimed
hat he played a major role in the defection of Umahi, Ben Ayade of Cross River State and Bello Matawalle of Zamfara to APC.
But Umahi said that was a lie from the pit of hell, stressing that the for- mer Aviation Minister did not play any role in his defection and as well as the defection of the two other governors from the PDP to the APC.
Speaking as a guest of Channels TV “Sunrise Daily,” Umahi said Fani-Kayode owed him an apology in spite of his friendship with him.
Umahi said: “For someone to come and say that a whole Chair- man of the South-East Governors Forum, that he was instrumental to my movement from PDP to APC is
an insult on my person and with all due respect, he has to withdraw that statement.
“He remains my friend and a good one for that matter, but he played no role in my movement and I am sure he didn’t play any role in the movement of the rest of us.”
