By Cosmas Omegoh

Former Aviation Minister, Chief Fani-Kayode has noted that nothing can be changed politically except Nigerians agree to restructure the country, regretting that both the PDP and APC cannot take Nigeria to the Promised Land.

The former Aviation minister, said, as Nigerians are worried about the insecurity situation in the country, the leaders are equally worried and scared because it is clear the country is heading for the rocks.

Fani-Kayode noted that he would be the first to lead the referendum for a Yoruba nation, but was quick to say that if there were no referendum, he would gladly support the restructuring of the country.