By Cosmas Omegoh

Former Aviation minister Chief Fani-Kayode has noted that nothing can be changed politically except Nigerians agree to restructure the country, regretting that both the PDP and APC cannot take Nigeria to the Promised Land.

He said: “See what we have here is a situation where you literally can’t change the leadership because the two political parties remain basically one and the same. You have individuals that are very good like Seyi Makinde. Ayade is also good, same for Dave Umahi and Yahya Bello; there are some good ones, but the truth of the matter is the reality that you’re not going to change anything in this country politically unless you go all the way and we’re heading for the rocks now because the system has failed all of us, everybody is scared.”

Fani-Kayode said as Nigerians are worried about the insecurity situation in the country the leaders are equally worried and scared because it is clear the country is heading for the rocks.

“Even those at the pinnacle of power because they can see that we’re on a sea that has icebergs waiting to sink our boat and everybody is worried about how we are gonna get through this. Now, I don’t know what’s gonna happen.

“The call for an independent nation in the S/West, S/East and parts of S/South is what is in vogue right now. But we have to try to make people understand that we can still make Nigeria work if things are done right,” he said.

Fani-Kayode noted that he would be the first to lead the referendum for a Yoruba nation but was quick to say that if there is no referendum, he would gladly support the restructuring of the country.

“We can do that, but let me tell you this, if my people in the South West say they want to go, I will be the first to say, ‘listen I’m totally in support of that’ and nobody can take that away from me or from them. But as long as we don’t have that referendum, we must join hands with people from other parts of the country to try to create a peaceful state where people are equal because it is not even the corruption that people are worried about as bad as it is; what people are worried about is subjugation.”

“Now you take a man’s land, home, take his wife, take away everything about him, his faith, you strip him bare, shame him publicly, turn him to nothing and you kill his people and you expect people to accept that?

“That is a fundamental issue we’re facing right now in this country and its really happening. And that is what people are resisting; so nobody is talking about politics anymore, it’s about survival now; it’s the central threat that we’re facing and excuse me if I have said people by talking in these harsh terms, but I’m fed up with political correctness and I believe many of us have been proved right that we’re on the wrong course and we need to work together to chart a better course so that we can have peace in our country. And that’s what we need to do.”

Fani-Kayode, said he believes IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu’s leadership qualities shows he (Kanu) is prepared to lay down his life for the course he believes in to come true.

He also lauded Sunday Igboho, saying he has similar trait to Nnamdi Kanu

Fani-Kayode who noted that Kanu’s leadership qualities endeared him to his followers, maintained that “a man offered the whole world to give up his struggle but he refused deserves commendation and not just being described in uncharitable terms.”

He was reacting to a comment by a presenter in a recent interview who described Kanu as a despotic leader for allowing his followers prostrate before him.

The interviewer noted that such display was not a trait of democratic leadership, pointing out that he has no problem with Nnamdi Kanu if the people from the South East choose him as their leader.

In his reaction, Chief Fani-Kayode pointed out that “it is for the people of the South East to determine who they want as their leader and if they want somebody that’s strong-willed like Nnamdi to be their leader, then it’s their choice.

He said it was unfair to describe Kanu in uncharitable terms now, noting: “I know this man; I’ve met this man. I’ve spoken to him; we’ve disagreed and we’ve also agreed.

“We are very close, but let me tell you: this man is somebody that loves his people with so much passion and has risked everything and has lost so much simply because he stands up for his people.

“This is a man who was offered the world to give up the struggle; he is a man I have immense respect for.”

He recalled that “Kanu has immense courage and I commend him for that courage; such a man cannot be easily dismissed.” He told the reporter that “if his people are doing the things you are saying, it’s because they recognise something that you may not recognise.

“I’ve seen it; that is leadership; that is the strength which they need because they (Igbo) have been subjugated and they’ve suffered probably more than any other people in this country and he’s giving them hope and something to live for which is why they literally worship him in so many ways and I can’t take that from them or blame them for that.”

Chief Fani-Kayode also praised the self-acclaimed Yoruba activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo popularly known as Sunday Igboho as someone who is has been able to tap into the psyche of the Yoruba nation.

He said: “I see the same thing unfolding with somebody like Sunday Igboho in the S/West and I recognise that from the start.

“This is somebody again that has managed to tap into the psyche of the Yoruba nation, and he’s a living manifestation in my view of Oduduwa Republic and Oduduwa himself – courageous, strong, uncompromised and clear thinking. He is prepared to give up everything, probably including his life for the struggle; these are very rare types of people,” he said.