Romanus Okoye

Former minister of aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode (FKK) has threatened to sue Daily Trust newspapers for N6 billion over alleged libellous publication.

FFK in a litter written by his lawyers, Ahmed Raji and Co, addressed to the Managing Director of Media Trust Limited, the publishers of the newspaper, alleged that a story published on August 30 by the newspaper under a caption: “FKK, the drug addled thug in designer wears” defamed his character and caused him magnitude of infractions in the eyes of the right thinking members of the society.

Fani-Kayode, in the letter signed by Adeola Adedipe, stated that the alleged libellous remarks were borne out of an inept appreciation of basic codes of journalism. He gave the medium, 14 days of receipt of the letter to retract the said insalubrious remarks on the same platform it was published and two other national dailies, apologising to him.

He also demanded that they enter negotiations with the lawyers for the sum of N6 billion or face litigation which will include demanding that the paper be proscribed for lack of investigative journalism and professionalism.