Mrs Precious Fani-Kayode, the model, beauty queen and Nollywood actress wife of former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, clocked 30 years old today, May 25th. Coincidentally, their handsome triplets, Prince Ragner, Prince Aiden and Prince Liam also clock one today, Saturday.

The beautiful mother of the triplets in her excitement is all out to celebrate the day with her husband, kids and friends who are billed to storm their Abuja home today to rejoice with them. Before today, she had had a number of photo shoots with her kids and husband to celebrate the unique birthday.