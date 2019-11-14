Bolaji Okunola

Super Eagles’ midfielder, Samuel Chukwueze has received blessings of fans across the globe as the player braces up for this weekend’s AFCON 2021 qualifier against the Crocodiles of Lesotho.

Fans gave their observations after the player’s club, Villarreal CF anointed him alongside six others for glory ahead of the international break.

Though, the likes of Raul Albiol, Santi Cazorla, Pau Torres and Gerard Moreno were also listed as stars to watch on the club’s twitter handle, Chukwueze’s image was picked as the star to watch during the international break.

The Yellow Submarine captioned his image with “International duty starts for some of our Yellows. Lesotho vs Nigeria, 5pm, Setsoto Stadium, Lesotho.”

The 20-year-old, who was in action yesterday against Benin in Uyo, received unlimited supports and prayers from over 12,000 fans of the club.

So far, Chukwueze has netted two goals in thirteen appearances for the Spanish side this season.

After Sunday’s encounter against the Crocodiles, Chukwueze will be up against Celta Vigo in the Laliga. His excellent displays have helped the club climb 11th on the log.