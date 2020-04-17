American-born Nigerian singer, Davido has continued to receive commendations for staying up all night to promote, Dremo, his signee.

Dremo, Aboriomoh Femi Raymond, is a Nigerian rapper signed to Davido Music Worldwide record label and had just released an album titled; “Codename Volume 2”.

Davido, born David Adeleke, however took to his Twitter account @davido to announce the release of the album on Friday, 12 a.m. and promoted it all night.

“DA TRACKLIST 4 CV2 !!! @dremodrizzy!!! Catch me on track 9 MABEL FT ME!!!! WE GO LIVE BY 12 a.m.!!!! PICK UR PILL!! BLUE OR RED!!

“CODE NAME VOLUME 2 out by MIDNITE!! PRE-ORDER LINK IN MY BIO!! @dremodrizzy!!!!!!! CRAZY BODY OF WORK CANT WAIT FOR YALL TO HEAR!!!” Davido tweeted.

Davido, who had been popular for his words “we rise by lifting others”, kept the energy all night while promoting the 12 track album.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the album included collaborations with Davido, Falz, Naira Marley, Sinzu, Peruzzi, Idowest, Lil Frosh, The Flowolf and Knucklez.

@localmanturner tweeted “Davido will help you and still hype you. Father Lord I need a Davido in my life too”

JORDAN @Talk2jordan_lee tweeted at 6:54 AM saying; “Who stays up all night just to promote his artistes album? DAVIDO, yes DAVIDO. That’s my king.

Tobi Samuel Snow @iam_foleymessi) tweeted at 7:59 AM “Davido stayed all night promoting Dremo his artiste. I love this man!!!”

THE BENJAMIN’S @i_am_hbozz tweeted; “Davido hasn’t slept since last night. We all need a BOSS like him by our side supporting us.”

Wande @BlaccMajek tweeted “See as Davido dey Promote Dremo Album. That’s The Energy We All Want. Promote Your Artistes”

Damilare @DamilareOficial tweeted; “I’ll be doing what Davido has been doing for Dremo since last night till this time retweeting and promoting till today. Promote your artistes, Davido is the real baddest.”

Simi’s Number one Fan @Kaykeed tweeted; “You see how Davido is rooting for Dremo. That’s the kind of love you should pray for! DAVIDO IS THE REAL ONE. tbh.”

Davido has, however, been trending on Twitter with over 51 million tweets on how record label owners should promote their artistes. (NAN)