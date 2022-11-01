Fans of singer David Adeleke, Davido, have gathered on Twitter to commiserate with the singer over the tragic death of his 3-year-old son, Ifeanyi.

Ifeanyi was said to have drowned in a swimming pool at the singer’s residence in the Banana Island area of Lagos State.

Davido and wife Chioma were said to have travelled to Ibadan and left the child in the care of a minder

While some Twitter users have expressed their condolences, others hang on to hope that the news is false.

A tweet, Peace Agina, expressed her pain saying, “The demise of Davido and Chioma’s son is heartbreaking. No parent should lose their child. This is really sad. I pray God comforts them.”

Also, Mr. Walter said: “The death of a child remains mysterious, unjust & questionable to his/her creator. My condolences to Davido, his fiancée, Chioma. May God grant them the fortitude to bear this loss. The global entertainment industry is traumatised by this sad occurrence.”

Meanwhile, a Twitter follower identified as Mr Sam, shared his faith that Ifeanyi is still alive and said, “Till Davido tweets about it, Ifeanyichukwu lives. I want all parents to join me & say! no matter how old I am, I shall never witness the death of my children. Amen.”

Oluwadamilola90, hoped to get positive response from Davido saying, “Waiting for positive news from #davido since last night. Good Lord show mercy.”