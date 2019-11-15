Joe Aribo shined during his first competitive outing on Wednesday evening as he completed the entire 90 minutes of Nigeria’s 2-1 win over Benin in Africa Cup of Nations qualifying – and Nigeria fans applauded the Rangers ace.

Aribo, 23, had previously earned two caps for Nigeria in friendlies against Ukraine and Brazil – scoring in both games to the delight of both Nigeria and Rangers fans. It saw Gernot Rohr opt to start the former Charlton ace on Wednesday night.

Steven Gerrard’s summer signing started in the middle of the park alongside Leicester City superstar, Wilfried Ndidi, protecting the back four and feeding Everton ace, Alex Iwobi, in the number 10 role. The trio combined to dominate possession.

However, Benin surprised many by taking the lead after just three minutes as former West Brom and Sunderland ace, Stephane Sessegnon, scored following a mistake from the Nigeria defence. It took Nigeria a while to make the breakthrough.

But striker Victor Osimhen finally dispatched a penalty after Ola Aina was fouled in the penalty area. Bordeaux ace, Samu Kalu, completed the comeback, taking on a couple of Benin players before finding the back of the net.

After the match, Nigeria fans took to Twitter to heap praises on Aribo, who made just his third appearance for Nigeria and his first competitive outing. Many believe he has finally filled a hole that needed plugging for a while.

Writing under @itzharbey, Adeyemi Adebusuyi said, “Aribo has broken into that team for good.”

He a phenomenal player, a joy to watch” while Omobolanle @bolanlesuly can’t simply hide his admiration for the Rangers man, “Joe Aribo is a baller regardless of that horrible live telecast of the game.”

Uniport Graduate @charlescapone4 said “When that J. Aribo of a boy is in possession of the ball I just shut my eyes, expecting that soon as I open it I’ll see the ball in the net. That’s how much confidence a quality player can put in the mind of his fans, far better than any option we’ve had in that position for yrs.”

Umar Sa’ad Hassan @Alaye_100 said “I said after watching Joe Aribo for just the second time in our game against Brazil, that he was better than Mikel & was the best thing since Okocha. People who started watching football because everyone said it was too early. Yet, again, he has been the stand out man.”