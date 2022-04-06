By Bunmi Ogunyale

One week after failing to qualify for Qatar 2022 World Cup, Nigerian fans have hinged Super Eagles abysmal outing on President Mohammed Buhari in the second leg of the playoffs against Ghana.

Some fans at the stadium alleged that Mr. President’s presence during the crucial game was one of the reasons the three-time African champions missed out of the Mundial.

One of the Super Eagles fans, who simply identified himself as Segun, claimed the frenzy atmosphere changed after the President arrived for the game.

“To be sincere, I got scared the moment his arrival at the stadium was announced. I really don’t know why it was like that but you will agree with me that there is this general impression about him,” he posited.

Another fan, Emmanuel Okafor said Mr. President should have stayed back and allowed the team to punch the qualifying ticket before storming the stadium.

“It is unfortunate that we failed to qualify. The World Cup would have provided us with the opportunity to discuss other things than politics and economy.

“Qualifying for the World Cup would have also diverted our attention and help ease the tension that has pervaded the country,” Okafor opined.