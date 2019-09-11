Sponsor of the live broadcast of English Premier League (EPL) matches on DSTV, telecoms firm Globacom, is backing the live broadcast of Match Day 5 to the hilt, as the 2019/2020 season pushes forward with several epic matches to play across England this weekend.

Globacom has been a headline sponsor of the live broadcast of EPL matches since the 2013/2014 league season.

While Wolverhampton Wanderers will host Chelsea at Molineux Stadium, Liverpool shall welcome Newcastle to Anfield. Meanwhile, Manchester United will play Leicester City at Old Trafford.

Other fixtures include Southampton versus Sheffield United at Bramall Lane Stadium, Alex Iwobi‘s Everton will play Bournemouth at Vitality Stadium and Brighton will lock horns with Burnley at American Express Community Stadium.

Other matches of the weekend are Watford vs Arsenal, Aston Villa versus West Ham, Norwich vs Manchester City and Crystal Palace vs Tottenham. The league was put on hold last weekend to make room for international matches. Liverpool FC, which narrowly missed the league shield last year, leads the table with 12 points.