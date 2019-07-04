It wasn’t what they expected, but the cross section of fans at the Star Fan Park at the National Stadium in Lagos and other designated parks across the country on Sunday remain resolute that the Super Eagles can still go all the way to conquer at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt. Despite being the favourites, the Super Eagles were stunned 2-0 in their last group game on Sunday by Madagascar.

Goals from Lalaina Nomenjanahary and Carolus Andriamahitsinoro settled the clash in Alexandria, as Madagascar finished on top of Group B ahead of three-time African champions, Nigeria.

As always, it was a carnival-like atmosphere at the Star Fan Park, as fans trooped in massively to see the Eagles soar into the knock out phase.

The official beer for the Super Eagles provided another electrifying atmosphere, which availed fans to win lots of prizes, as they took part in trivia and other fun games.

While Coach Gernot Rohr’s decision to field a second string side proved costly, the fans at the Star Fan Park described the loss against Madagascar as a temporary setback.

“For me, there is no cause for alarm, I believe the Super Eagles will bounce back after this defeat, it’s just one of those things in football” Adewale Akinwale, who was one of the fans at the Star Fan Park on Sunday stated.

Premium brand, Star Lager continued with its tradition of rewarding fans for their passion for the Super Eagles and their loyalty to the beer.

A raffle draw was conducted after the Eagles’ game and lucky fans won prizes.

Babatunde Kolawole who is one of the lucky winners thanked Star Lager for bringing the AFCON action closer and also charged the Eagles to rise up to the occasion in the Round of 16.

Also the duo of Abraham Mba and Chukwuka Adimoha, who emerged as prize winners in the raffle draw thanked Star for the surprise, while also tasking the Eagles to provide an improved performance in the Round 16.

The Super Eagles, from an anticipated ‘soft’ Round of 16 match with any of the third-placed teams in Group A, C and D are now billed to face the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in Alexandria on Saturday night.