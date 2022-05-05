From Chinwendu Obioha, Abuja

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress and aspirant for the Yagba Federal Constituency seat, Hon. Kingsley Femi Fanwo has saluted Hon. Moses Sunday David popularly known as Alumo, the Executive Chairman of Mopamuro LGA on the occasion of his birthday, describing him as a “reliable and dependable leader”.

Fanwo stated this in a statement made available to pressmen, Wednesday, eulogizing the Chairman as a great personality.

“I got to know him a couple of years back and we later supported an aspirant to clinch a House of Assembly seat. We have won together and also lost together.

“In 2015, he was the political General that marshalled Mopamuro LGA for our boss and leader, Governor Yahaya Bello and he delivered the Mopamuro APC to him at that historic primary.

“For the past few years, he has been the number one citizen of Mopamuro LGA. He is someone who doesn’t like to hug the limelight, but he has recorded some achievements at the Local Government Council.

“I am proud of him and always proud to associate myself with him. He is one of the most experienced politicians in the Yahaya Bello Team in Mopamuro LGA.

“A loving husband to the Mopamuro First Lady, a loving father to his wonderful children, a great leader to the people of Mopamuro and a man of justice of fairness.

“He is my leader and a fair one at that. He leads from the front and never afraid of the truth. I wish him a splendid birthday.

“May your light shine on and may you live long and continue to serve our people and humanity at large”.