By Bolaji Okunola

President Virtues Life Foundation and Convener, Value For Life conference, Alexander Faranpojo, has urged the Federal Government to always consider its citizens in all facets of policy-making and implementation if the country is to make appreciable progress in attaining its corporate goals.

At a press briefing in Lagos, he said government must pay attention to the safety of lives and property, stressing that in other climes, lives are valued dearly.

“If you consciously try to aggregate all the data of violent deaths in Nigeria, you will realise his is indeed an emergency which must be confronted frontally.

“It is no longer just an issue of requesting security agencies to identify culprits or prevent attacks. It must, of a necessity, go deeper than that and become hard coded into the political, social and moral frameworks that govern our corporate existence as a nation.

“Let me also made this known, lives of individuals working for several corporate bodies also matter. A lot of organisations have really maltreated their staff all because of the salary he or she is being paid. Some have to be treated as slaves before getting their wages and salaries. We’re not only talking about the state of insecurity in the country but the state of living of those who are a little bit secure. We won’t stop spreading this, we’re just getting started and I’m sure, with time, we’ll achieve our aim,” he said.