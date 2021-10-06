Funeral obsequies for Ezinne Bridget Orieukwu Igboanuzue, nee Obaa, commences today with a service of songs at her residence, Chief Alexander Igboanuzue’s Compound, Umuafa, Oraifitte, Ekwusigo Local Government, Anambra State.

Tomorrow, at 8am, her remains will lie in state at the same compound. This will be followed by a funeral service at St. Jude’s Anglican Church, Ukwu-Okpu Oraifitte. Internment takes place in the compound immediately after the service.

Friday, October 8, 2021, is slated for condolence visits by friends, associates and well-wishers with outing service on Sunday at St. Jude’s Anglican Church.

Igboanuzue, a devout Christian, community leader and businesswoman, died at age 90. She left behind children, grandchildren and great grand children, including Chief Sunny Igboanuzue, Capt Rowland Igboanuzue, Chief Chidolue Igboanuzue (Ifeadikanwanne Oraifite) Chairman, Yorkville Sounds Ltd and Prince Sunny Igboanuzue, (Ezechedolu Oraifite), PG Oraifite and President, ASPAMDA, Lagos.

