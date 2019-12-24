Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Farida Waziri-led Women, Youth, Children and Crime Organisation (WYCCO), a non governmental organization, and Canada based Maternal and Infant Mortality (MAIM) International led by a Nigerian-Canadian, Mrs Ladi Jatau, yesterday, donated various food items to the New Kuchingoro Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) Camp and BEMA Homes for the Less Privileged.

Some of the items donated by WYCCO and MAIM included yams, oranges, noodles and cake, among others.

Speaking on behalf of other inhabitants of the New Kuchingoro IDP Camp, the chairman of the camp, Mr Philemon Emmanuel, expressed gratitude to WYCCO and MAIM for the gesture.

The native of Gwoza, Borno State said considering the gesture of WYCCO and MAIM during the Christmas season so that they can also partake in the joy of the celebration, the gratitude of the camp was unexplainable.

“We really appreciate what they have done and we are praying for them that may God bless them. May God continue to protect them and their families and to bless them,” Emmanuel prayed.

At the BEMA Homes for the Less Privileged, the Founder/Managing Director, Benedict Dzreke, said the gesture was a solidarity visit, which every senior citizen like Waziri should embark on, to put smiles on the face of children, adding that in so doing, the country will go a long way in alleviating poverty.

“Our interaction with her showed that she has passion for the less privileged and I believe that we will continue to partner with her so that she will reach out on our behalf to see that we help more children, educating them and giving them a good environment and a good living standard,” Dzreke said.

Dzreke also prayed that God will touch the hearts of other Nigerians, especially the privileged ones, so that they can remember the less privileged in the society.

Waziri recalled that the humanitarian act began in the year 2000, disclosing that something prompted her when she was Commissioner of Police, Special Fraud Unit.

She said: “I have been doing this since 2000. Something prompted me when I was Commissioner of Police, Special Fraud Unit, and I arrested lots and lots of young people, drug couriers, while their masters, the kingpins will take to their heels and we will get the boys and jail them because ignorance of the law is not an excuse.

“And it hurts me, especially because some died in the process and I did it for advocacy sake to educate them to be on their own and not to allow grown up, bad people or bad politicians to use them. So, I have been doing this until my other friend, a Canadian joined. She is very concerned about home and what happens. She floated this NGO, MAIM and we partnered together.

“I have been doing this on a quiet level. I have never asked for grant, but it gives me such joy to touch another life, to put a smile on the face of others.”

Waziri noted that some people keep living on hope for the rest of their lives, hoping that their situation will one day be better, saying that for the IDPs to have left their homes where they have friends and family to a place where they can’t even eat good food, it was a very, very sad thing.

“That is why I told them to pray and be patient. The government is doing the best, but no government will take back IDPs to endangered place where those bad people will come and wipe them out.

“But it is our duty as Nigerians to remember that we have brothers and sisters there. Occasions come like this, the nouveau riche are there, the rich are there, the middle class, they should remember that we have the poor and reach out to them, to put a smile on their faces. Not that we abandon them and forget all about them,” Waziri added.

Waziri further said she would continue to engage in humanitarian activities as long as she lives, quietly using her little pension income.

The former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), however, called on Nigerians to look out for the less privileged in the society and extend a hand of love to them.

“This is what I am saying to them: They should look out for people. When God blesses you, reach out to bless the next person. That is what is called life. It is not that you accumulate wealth and feel big that you have exotic cars and you have money. Look unto the other people who are less privileged. It is not their fault. They too would want to be rich, but all fingers are not equal.

“They should remember like 2020 is coming. Reach out in your vicinity, your area, those poor people, reach out to them, put a smile on their face,” Waziri said.