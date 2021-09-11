From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government has responded to the allegation by the Pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, that the Federal Government’s plans to establish farm estates across the country was another way of bringing back the rejected cattle colony and RUGA.

It said the success of the Daura Senatorial District farm estate on Katsina and the impact it has on the people necessitated the President’s directive for it to be replicated.

Executive Secretary of National Land Development Authority (NALDA), Paul Ikonne explained that the establishment of 109 Integrated Farm Estates by the Federal Government has nothing to do with Ruga or ranches.

President Muhammadu Buhari had had last weekend directed NALDA to establish integrated farm estates in all the 109 senatorial districts to boost food production across the country.

The NALDA boss, who spoke on Friday, said: “Well, it’s not another type or anything that has to do with Ruga. The Integrated Farm Estate, the president mandated us to put it in all the 109 Senatorial Districts.

“The project is meant for the community, to develop the community. What we have inside is poultry, fishery and for those who are doing piggery – piggery. The insinuation is meant to mislead people as a result of lack understanding. The integrated farm estate is designed to accommodate the youths from that community in order to engage them into the entire agricultural value chain.

On President Buhari’s official visit to Imo, Ikonne said the visit clearly showed the president’s passion and love for the people of the South East zone of the country.

