Chinelo Obogo

Farm House, a joint venture project between Adventium Global and Glomeson Entertainment, plans to create 65,000 jobs in the agricultural sector for young unemployed graduates within a five-year period.

Speaking during a press conference at its Lagos Office yesterday, the President of Adventium Global, Isaac Oghogho, said Farm House has collaborated with the International Institute for Tropical Agriculture (ITTA) to train, mentor and give grants to unemployed youths who want to invest in agriculture but have no resources.

He said the high rate of youth unemployment in the country is one of the major reasons for the increase in crime, and assured that if the government invests heavily in the agricultural sector by supporting start ups and small scale businesses, insecurity will be abated. He explained that Farm House is a Television Show that will begin airing later in the year and will focus solely on the training, mentoring and provision of grants to unemployed graduates who want to invest in agriculture.

“Agriculture is a money spinner and can be a huge boost to the economy of the country if sufficient investment is made, but the problem is that a lot of youths are not interested in it. They do not see agriculture as attractive enough to pursue as a career and because of that, a lot of them are missing out on life changing oppourtunites.

“The population of the country is exploding but the rate of unemployment is also increasing. This is a major cause for concern because when the young and active population of a nation is unemployed, crime will naturally increase. It is for this reason that we decided to set up Farm House, a television show which we plan to run for a minimum of five years and which will focus on training unemployed graduates in different aspects of agriculture.

“The beauty of our project is that at the end of every season, they will take them to a farm where they will put what they have learned to use. Reputable bodies like ITTA and representatives from the Ministry of Agriculture and the Bank of Industry will be there to teach these young people on the techniques for successful farming and show them how to access grants for farming business,” Oghogho said.