From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A 23-year-old laborer, Benedict Owalun has been arrested by the police in Ondo State for allegedly killing his colleague simply identified as Ekong inside an Indian hemp farm in Ipele in Owo Local Government Area of the state.

The suspect allegedly beheaded Ekong during a fight between them inside an Indian hemp plantation.

Both the suspect and the deceased were said to be working with others on the plantation located at Ipele in Owo Local Government Area of the state when the incident happened.

Owalun, an indigene of Cross Rivers State said that he had suspected the deceased to be behind his predicaments, hence his action.

He said the deceased had threatened to deal with him spiritually.

Owalum said he had noticed that his manhood was no longer functioning and the deceased often threatened to kill him.

While confessing to the crime, Owalum said: “Five of us used to work on a farm in Ipele, where we cultivate Indian hemp for our boss called Mr Okadigbo.

“We have been working there for about six months. So, on the last day when we’re about to leave the farm, one of us called Felix and another known as Ekong who I have been suspecting of attacking me spiritually came around.

“Both of them had been telling me that they would have killed me since if they have their way. I reported the issue to Mr Okadigbo but he failed to intervene.

“Later I began to have health issues as I could no longer urinate due to the spiritual attack by the boys. After a while, I confronted Ekong over the development but he threatened me with a cutlass and I took my own cutlass as well and we immediately engaged in a brawl.

“During the fight, he fell and I immediately cut off his head and the other boys ran away. I took the head away to the hut and later, I saw policemen who came to arrest me,” he added.