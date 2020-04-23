Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen have again attacked Issele-Azagba community in Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State, killing two men.

The latest attack, which occurred Wednesday night, is the fifth in a series of assaults on the hapless community in the last four months.

The herdsmen started out last October when they invaded the community secondary school, killing one teacher and abducting others.

In the Wednesday night attack, which occurred at a poultry farm behind the community school, the farm manager and watchman were killed by the marauding gunmen.

A reliable community source told reporters that a third person, who was with the farm manager and the watchman, took cover in the ceiling, when he sighted the armed men, adding that he came out of hiding after the hoodlums left to raise the alarm.

“The murder took place behind the Issele-Azagba Mixed Secondary School, the same place where a teacher was killed late last year with serious injuries inflicted on two other teachers.

“The assailants had scaled the farm fence to gain entrance into the compound and knocked at the elderly security man’s door.

“On recognising the voice of one of the Fulani herdsmen, who they claimed usually comes for water whenever he comes around the poultry with his cattle, he queried why he chose to visit at such an odd hour.

“Their argument eventually woke the poultry manager, who had to sleepover in the farm. He was shot through the window of his room while the watchman was shot at close range.

“While the drama lasted, the third person had successfully climbed into the ceiling where he took refuge.

“Moments after the gruesome murder, the Fulani herdsmen left and that was how the young man who also works at the farm climbed down and ran into the bush from where he escaped to town to narrate his ordeal,” the source said.

Public Relations Officer of the state police command, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya confirmed the incident.

She said the “command is aware of it. For now, the situation is calm as our men are working on clues and as soon as there is any further development, I assure you, we will make it public.”