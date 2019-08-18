Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Police in Ogun State have discovered a decomposing body of a farmworker who was allegedly murdered by his boss over a theft allegation levelled against the deceased.

The 27-year-old farm worker, Ismail, Mukaila Ogunsola, a resident of Asimolowo village, along Mowe-Ofada Road in Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area of the state, was reported to have been allegedly killed by one Adekoya, said to be the owner of the farm situated along Adejunrin Road, Owode-Egba town.

The deceased, our correspondent gathered, was lured to the farm by Adekoya on August 11, on the pretence that he wanted to see him for an important matter, but allegedly killed him and hid his body in a mango tree in the farm.

It was also learnt that the family of the victim had reported at the Owode-Egba police division when the victim’s whereabouts could not be ascertained.

A search on the farm by the police on August 15, however, led to the discovery of the decomposing body of the farmworker, hidden in a mango tree.

One of the family members, Tajudeen Shodunke, who spoke with our correspondent on phone, said the bicycle the deceased rode to the farm on the fateful day, was found at the entrance of the farm.

The spokesperson of the Ogun State police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident to our correspondent on Sunday and said the matter was being investigated.

He added that some suspects had also been arrested in connection with the incident.